Industry

Govt. moots national retail trade policy

The government proposes to have a national retail trade policy for creating a conducive environment to streamline the growth of all formats of such trade, and stakeholder consultations are being held for that, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha said a conducive environment can be created by simplifying rules and regulations. “The government proposes to have a national retail trade policy for creating a conducive environment for streamlining growth of all formats of retail trade,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 4:18:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/govt-moots-national-retail-trade-policy/article37830621.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY