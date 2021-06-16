Industry

Govt., Infosys to sort out I-T portal glitches

Top Finance Ministry officials, while acknowledging that the new income tax filing portal has been ‘fraught with several technical glitches/issues leading to taxpayer inconvenience,’ said they will hold an interaction on June 22 with the service provider Infosys, along with chartered accountants, auditors and taxpayers.

“Written representations on the problems, difficulties faced in the portal have also been invited from the stakeholders,” the Revenue Department said in a statement. “Representatives from Infosys team will be present to answer queries, clarify issues and receive inputs on the working of the portal, to remove glitches and sort out issues faced by the taxpayers.”


