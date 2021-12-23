Industry

Govt has issued advisory to carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 23 December 2021 18:28 IST
Updated: 23 December 2021 18:28 IST

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government has issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles.

Addressing an event, Mr. Gadkari also said the government is working to encourage the use of green and alternative fuels.

"Yesterday, I signed a file on flex-fuel engines (toadvise carmakers to manufactureflex-fuel engines). We have given them (carmakers) six months (tointroduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles that can run on more than one fuel)," he said.

The road transport and highways minister said companies like TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto have already started producing flex-fuel engines for their two- and three-wheelers.

"Soon, four-wheeler vehicles will run on 100 per cent ethanol. So, we won't need petrol... And, the use of green fuel will save our money," Mr. Gadkari said.

