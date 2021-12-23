Industry

Govt has issued advisory to carmakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government has issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles.

Addressing an event, Mr. Gadkari also said the government is working to encourage the use of green and alternative fuels.

"Yesterday, I signed a file on flex-fuel engines (toadvise carmakers to manufactureflex-fuel engines). We have given them (carmakers) six months (tointroduce flex-fuel engines in vehicles that can run on more than one fuel)," he said.

Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.

The road transport and highways minister said companies like TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto have already started producing flex-fuel engines for their two- and three-wheelers.

"Soon, four-wheeler vehicles will run on 100 per cent ethanol. So, we won't need petrol... And, the use of green fuel will save our money," Mr. Gadkari said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 6:30:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/govt-has-issued-advisory-to-carmakers-to-introduce-flex-fuel-engines-in-vehicles-gadkari/article38021552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY