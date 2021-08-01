Govt. framing standards for services sector: Goyal

‘India seeing rapid rise in use of digital’

India is formulating standards for the services sector so that the country can have ‘high quality’ of services to offer to the rest of the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. He said India was progressing rapidly in sectors such as healthcare, home delivery, telecom and technology.

“In India, we are formulating standards for the services ecosystem so that we can have very high quality of services which we offer to the rest of the world,” the Minister said at IACC-NIC’s second Indo-U.S. Services Summit. “India is also rapidly progressing to become one of the world’s largest digital markets, be it fintech, edutech or telemedicine,” he added.

On legal services, he said Indian lawyers were ‘top class’ and have ‘huge opportunities’ opening up for them across the globe.

Services exports from India, which were $17 billion in 2001-02, jumped to $205 billion in 2020-21.