Govt extends term of RBI Deputy Governor Kanungo by one year

The government has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor B.P. Kanungo by a year.

The Central government has re-appointed B.P. Kanungo as Deputy Governor, RBI, for a further period of one year with effect from April 3, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on April 2, 2020, the RBI said in a release.