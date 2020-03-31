Industry

Govt extends term of RBI Deputy Governor Kanungo by one year

RBI Deputy Governor B.P. Kanungo. File

RBI Deputy Governor B.P. Kanungo. File  

The government has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor B.P. Kanungo by a year.

The Central government has re-appointed B.P. Kanungo as Deputy Governor, RBI, for a further period of one year with effect from April 3, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, upon completion of his existing term on April 2, 2020, the RBI said in a release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 7:21:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/govt-extends-term-of-rbi-deputy-governor-kanungo-by-one-year/article31219249.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY