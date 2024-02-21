GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt eases FDI norms in space sector

The Government is easing the FDI in the space sector to generate employment, enable modern technology absorption and to integrate Indian companies into global value chains

February 21, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Government has seased FDI norms in the space sector to increase the participation of the private sector in this space. Representational

The Government has seased FDI norms in the space sector to increase the participation of the private sector in this space. Representational | Photo Credit: PTI

The Government on February 21 eased Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms in the space sector in a bid to attract overseas players and private companies into the segment. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now, the satellite sub-sector has been divided into three different activities with defined limits for foreign investment in each such sector, according to an official statement. Presently, FDI in the space sector is allowed up to 100% in the area of satellite establishment and operations through government route only.

By changing the current policy, the Government has allowed up to 74% FDI under automatic routes in satellite manufacturing and operation, satellite data products, and ground and user segments. Beyond this limit, Government approval will be required in these areas for FDI, it said.

Up to 49% FDI is allowed through the automatic route for launch vehicles and associated systems or subsystems, creation of spaceports for launching and receiving spacecraft. Beyond 49%, FDI in these activities would require government approval, it added.

Further, up to 100% overseas investments are permitted under automatic route for manufacturing of components and systems/sub-systems for satellites, ground and user segments.

This increased private sector participation would help to generate employment, enable modern technology absorption and make the sector self-reliant. It is expected to integrate Indian companies into global value chains.

Through the decision, the Government seeks to liberalise the FDI policy provisions in the space sector by prescribing easy entry routes and providing clarity for overseas investments in satellites, launch vehicles and associated systems or subsystems, creation of spaceports for launching and receiving spacecraft and manufacturing of space-related components and systems.

With this, companies will be able to set up their manufacturing facilities within the country, duly encouraging the Government’s ‘Make In India’ initiative.

Related Topics

space programme / foreign investment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.