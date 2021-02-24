Govt clears PLI scheme to boost manufacturing of laptops, tablets, PCs

The approval of PLI scheme for these hi-tech IT hardware gadgets comes after the Cabinet last week cleared a ₹12,195 crore scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing.

The government on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers, as it looked to woo global players to tap India's manufacturing capabilities.

The approval of PLI scheme for these hi-tech IT hardware gadgets comes after the Cabinet last week cleared a ₹12,195 crore scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Cabinet cleared the about ₹7,350 crore PLI scheme for IT hardware that would cover laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs and servers.

The scheme would position India as a manufacturing hub, spur exports and create new jobs opportunities, Mr. Prasad added.

Incentives worth ₹7,350 crore will be provided over four years for manufacturing of these products in India. Production worth ₹3.26 lakh crore and exports worth ₹2.45 lakh crore are estimated over the four year timeline.