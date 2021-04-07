Govt approves PLI scheme for air-conditioners, LED lights

New Delhi

07 April 2021 16:36 IST

The government on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive scheme for air-conditioner and LED light sectors with an outlay of ₹ 6,238 crore.

The proposal was approved in a Union Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the approval of the scheme for ACs and LEDs will give a boost to domestic manufacturing.

Production-linked incentive scheme aims at boosting domestic manufacturing in the country.