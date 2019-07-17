Government working on revival of BSNL: minister tells Lok Sabha

The government is working for the revival of struggling PSU Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) and its result could be seen soon, Union minister of State for telecom Sanjay Dhotre said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Mr. Dhotre also said BSNL is providing 2G, 3G and 4G (at few locations) mobile services in its Licensed Service Areas (LSAs).

“The government is trying for the revival of BSNL. You can see the results very soon,” he said during the Question Hour.

Reports suggest that the total debt on BSNL is around ₹ 15,000 crore and it is struggling to pay regular salary to its employees.

Austerity measures

BSNL has said austerity measures guidelines have been issued to its circles to reduce costs, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

“Due to fall in revenue, payment of salary of employees and statutory payments are the first priority. Thereafter, bills of contractors, etc., are taken into consideration for payment,” Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

At this point, no shortage of contractual labour is anticipated, he said.

“BSNL has informed that austerity measures guidelines have been issued to circles for reducing costs,” the Minister noted.