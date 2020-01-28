Government should make labour codes a reality by April, says ISF

Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the apex body representing the staffing/temping industry in the county, has asked the government to make labour codes a reality and get them operational from April this year.

India currently had 44 Central, 387 State labour laws, 67 Central and 1,333 State labour filings and 674 Central and 26,484 State labour compliances.

“Simplification, rationalisation, digitisation of labour laws should be operational on an immediate basis to make them comprehensive, effective, easy to comply,” said the ISF.

To de-congest cities and create more jobs across tier II and tier III cities, the ISF has also asked the government to ensure optimum utilisation of budgetary allocation towards infrastructure and development.

Focus on urbanisation

“The government should focus on urbanisation, smart cities and infrastructural development on top priority to etch a comprehensive growth trajectory of the country.

“Tier II and III cities and semi-urban areas need to have clear and focussed development to help generate employment opportunities within them.

“This will put more money in the hands of people and consumption will improve,’’ said Rituparna Chakraborty, president,ISF.

As per ISF, it is critical for the government to bring back positive sentiments in the domestic market, through necessary budgeting and policy initiatives, thereby unshackling the full potential of country’s high employment sectors such as telecom, e-com and automobiles.

”Year 2019 witnessed a marked slowdown in automobile, manufacturing and engineering sectors which are high employment generating industries due to which apprehensions have crept in in terms of jobs within these areas.’’ she said.