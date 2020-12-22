Government invites preliminary bids to sell 63.75% stake in Shipping Corporation of India

New Delhi:

22 December 2020 17:28 IST

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management has issued Preliminary Information Memorandum inviting Expressions of Interest from potential buyers by February 13, 2021.

The government on Tuesday invited expressions of interest for strategic disinvestment of its 63.75% stake in Shipping Corporation of India along with the transfer of management control.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has issued Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) from potential buyers by February 13, 2021.

Shares of Shipping Corporation were trading at ₹86.30, up 4.54% over its previous close on the BSE.

Advertising

Advertising

At the current market price, the government’s stake sale in Shipping Corporation is valued at about ₹2,500 crore.

The government has appointed RBSA Capital Advisors LLP as its transaction advisor to manage the disinvestment process.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in November last year gave in-principle approval for the strategic divestment of Shipping Corporation. However, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic.

The 2020-21 Budget has set a record divestment target of ₹2.1 lakh crore. The government has so far raised ₹12,380 crore through minority stake sale in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and share buybacks this fiscal year.

Strategic sale process of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Air India is ongoing and both the companies have received “multiple” EoI from potential buyers.