Government extends BPCL bid deadline till November 16

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for submission of initial bids for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (BPCL) by one and half months.

“In view of further requests received from the interested bidders (IBs) and the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic, the last date for submission of expressions of interest (EoIs) is further extended to November 16, 2020 (by 5.00 pm),” an official order said.

Shares of BPCL were trading at ₹360.90 apiece on BSE, down 6.55% from their previous close.