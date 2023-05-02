ADVERTISEMENT

Government cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude

May 02, 2023 04:32 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Government has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹4,100 per tonne from ₹6,400 per tonne

Reuters

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: P.V. Sivakumar

The Centre has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹4,100 ($50.14) per tonne from ₹6,400 per tonne, effective from May 2, according to a government notification.

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero.

Also read: Govt hikes windfall tax on crude oil, export of diesel, ATF

The government revises tax rates fortnightly based on oil price fluctuations.

On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from ₹3,500 rupees per tonne previously. The levy on crude was hiked to ₹6,400 rupees per tonne on April 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Scrap windfall tax: FICCI tells Centre

India last July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US