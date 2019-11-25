Industry

Government confident of holding spectrum auction this fiscal

Telecom towers

The government is confident of holding a spectrum auction during the current financial year, with four months left till March 2020, a senior Ministry official said on Monday.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The Digital Communications Commission, which is the highest decision-making body in DoT, will meet in the first half of December. Spectrum auction is likely to be taken up for discussion.”

The official also added that the Department of Telecom had not yet referred the issue of fixing a minimum tariff for mobile services to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

On the issue of recent tariff increases announced by the three private telcos, the source added that the telecom department would not intervene as the tariff comes under the domain of sectoral regulator. Amid the financial stress in the telecom sector, it was expected that TRAI would review the setting up of a floor price for telecom services.

Another source in the Ministry said that the committee of secretaries, which was constituted last month to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector, had been disbanded. Asked if another inter-ministerial panel could be constituted to iron out other outstanding issues such as AGR-related dues, the source replied in the negative, stating that it was a matter defined by the Supreme Court.

