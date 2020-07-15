Google to pick 7.7% stake in Jio for ₹33,737 crore

Google will pick up 7.7% stake in Reliance Industries’ technology venture for ₹33,737 crore, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Wednesday.
“We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest ₹33,737 crores for a 7.7% stake in Jio Platforms,” Mr. Ambani said at the company’s annual general meeting.
This takes the cumulative fund raising by Reliance in less than three months to ₹2,12,809 crore, he said.
This includes investments by Facebook and other investors in Jio Platforms and ₹53,124 crore Rights Issue, and investment by BP in fuel retailing venture.
“It is in excess of our net debt of Rs 1,61,035 crore at the end of FY19-20,” he said. “Reliance is now truly a zero net debt company, well ahead of my goal of March 2021. It has an extremely strong Balance Sheet that will support growth plans for its three Hyper-Growth Engines — Jio, Retail and O2C.”
Reliance has concluded its JV with BP in the existing fuel retailing business. “BP has invested Rs 7,629 crore for their 49 per cent stake in the JV,” he said.
