Google receives $ 25 mn tax break from Nevada to build facility

Google will receive more than $ 25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional $ 600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada, state officials said.
The company previously committed $ 600 million to the data center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.
Google also said it would invest $ 600 million to build a data center at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in northern Nevada, bringing its total investment in the state to $ 1.8 billion, said Gov. Steve Sisolak. To date, the company has invested $ 300 million in the Reno facility.
Sisolak and seven members of the state Office of Economic Development board approved more than $ 25 million in tax breaks for the construction of the company’s Henderson data center. The facility is expected to open in 2021, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.
This is a very good deal for Nevada, said Michael Brown, the director of the development board.
In return for the $ 25 million abatement that Google will receive, the company will make a $ 427 million impact on the economy over 20 years and generate $ 94 million in tax revenue over 20 years.
