Industry

‘Google, Amazon deposit acceptance under review’

RBI Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao on Friday said the central bank is examining whether deposit acceptance by Google and Amazon is within the prescribed laws and regulations, at a time when concerns about big tech firms’ play in the financial space are at a heightened level.

Both Google Pay and Amazon have announced partnerships with lenders to accept deposits in the country through their mobile phone apps.

“We are examining the issue regarding the regulatory implications, having regard to the applicable laws and the regulations that are prescribed for the thing. So, we are examining it,” Mr. Rao told reporters.

In its last financial stability report in June this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had warned against allowing big-technology companies into the financial services sector.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 10:48:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/google-amazon-deposit-acceptance-under-review/article36905631.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY