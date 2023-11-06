Gogoro to set up battery-swapping stations at HPCL retail outlets

November 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Nasdaq-listed Gogoro Inc. which is into battery swapping ecosystems that “enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities,” announced it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., with more than 21,000 retail outlets in India, to roll out battery swapping stations for two-wheelers at the retail outlets.

“India is in the early stages of a massive electric transformation of its urban two-wheel transportation system, and it is increasingly evident that battery swapping is a critical component to broad adoption, so building out the swapping infrastructure is crucial,” said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO, Gogoro in a statement.

“Today, we are announcing a partnership with HPCL, one of India’s leading oil companies, to rollout thousands of Gogoro battery swapping stations across its retail outlets throughout the country in the coming years,” he said.

“HPCL and Gogoro are partnering to develop a broad battery-swapping infrastructure for two-wheel vehicles that will both grow and sustain a leading electric vehicle ecosystem in India that is safe, clean and readily available across India’s cities,” said Amit Garg, Director Marketing, HPCL.

“Gogoro has demonstrated its global leadership in battery swapping and electric two-wheel innovation and with nearly 500 million battery swaps to date has developed a platform we can embrace and emulate,” he said.

