22 January 2021 23:06 IST
GM says Maharashtra’s move will hurt investments
Officials prevented the company’s efforts to shut shop in State.
Maharashtra’s move to block General Motors (GM) from shutting a plant and exiting the country defies the State’s business-friendly image and sends a “concerning message” to potential future investors, the U.S. automaker said on Friday.
GM’s comments came after authorities in Maharashtra earlier this week rejected the its application to cease operations at its plant in the State amid protests by workers who demanded GM continue production or keep them on the payroll indefinitely, according to local media.
