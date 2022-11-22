  1. EPaper
Glenmark Pharma inks settlement pact with Pfizer for cancer drug

Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 177 products authorised for distribution in the U.S. marketplace

November 22, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Glenmark’s product is the generic version of Pfizer’s Inlyta tablets, used to treat kidney cancer. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has entered into a settlement agreement with Pfizer Inc. regarding a cancer treatment drug.

The Mumbai-based drug maker and its U.S.-based unit have inked a settlement pact with drug major Pfizer Inc for Axitinib Tablets (1 mg and 5 mg).

Glenmark's product is the generic version of Pfizer's Inlyta tablets, used to treat kidney cancer.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2022, the Inlyta tablets (1 mg and 5 mg) achieved annual sales of around $644.5 million.

Glenmark said its current portfolio consists of 177 products authorised for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 47 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA's) are pending for approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

