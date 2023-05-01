ADVERTISEMENT

Giving 6 more months to SEBI to complete Adani probe may create perception that issue is sought to be buried, says Congress

May 01, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - New Delhi

India needs a JPC to fully investigate ‘Modani’, but it also needs a speedy SEBI investigation to get to the bottom of the very serious allegations, says Jairam Ramesh

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Giving a six-month extension to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete its investigation against the Adani Group would send an impression that the probe against the conglomerate was not to pursue the charges but to bury them, the Congress said on May 1.

ALSO READ
Supreme Court forms expert panel to probe any regulatory failure on Adani issue

Last week, market regulator SEBI moved the Supreme Court to seek an extension to complete its investigation. On March 2, the court asked the SEBI to probe the matter within two months and also set up a panel to look into the protection of Indian investors after a damning report by a U.S. short-seller wiped out more than $140 billion of the group’s market value.

Congress general secretary (in-charge, communications) Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to reiterate that a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe was needed to fully investigate the Adani issue but a speedy SEBI investigation was also required to get to the bottom of the “very serious allegations”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“SEBI has found many irregularities worthy of investigation in the Adani Mega Scam, and we urge it to pursue each lead to its logical conclusion. But a long six-month extension risks the perception that the investigation is not being vigorously and seriously pursued but is being buried, as happened with at least two previous SEBI investigations into the Adani Group,” tweeted Mr. Ramesh, tagging a news report.

“India needs a JPC to fully investigate Modani, but it also needs a speedy SEBI investigation to get to the bottom of the very serious allegations,” he added.

ALSO READ
Mandate of expert panel probing Adani issue is limited, says Congress

The SEBI, in its application before the top court, said that it would take six more months to ascertain possible violations related to misrepresentation of financials, circumvention of regulations and/or fraudulent nature of transactions.

The Adani Group, however, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the Hindenburg report was a motivated one.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US