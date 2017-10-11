GIC IPO subscribed 0.75 times

The initial public offer (IPO) of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), which opened on Wednesday, was subscribed 0.75 times on the first day, as per data available on the NSE.

Bids were received for 9.41 crore equity shares as against 12.47 crore equity shares on offer in the price band of ₹855-912.

While the segment reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.55 times, the portions reserved for retail investors and high net worth individuals were subscribed 0.06 times and 0.01 times, respectively. The offer, which will raise almost ₹12,000 crore, will close for subscription on Friday.