German luxury car manufacturer Audi unveils Audi Q2

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has introduced Audi Q2 in India at price starting ₹34.99 lakh (Ex-showroom India). Q2 is imported as CBU (Completely Build Unit) and will be one of the volume drivers for the company, a top company executive said.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India,said, “The Audi Q2 is engineered for every need and feels at home anywhere, the city or in the great outdoors. It's powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine that puts out a strong 190hp.”

“We've listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic, yet practical Audi Q2 in the run up to the festive season,” he said.

Mr Dhillon added, “Our sixth launch for the year, the Audi Q2 is another solid step in our endeavor to provide Indian customers with a wider range of choices from the Audi portfolio. We are happy that we could bring it to customers right in the middle of the festive season.”

Audi India has also offered an introductory package that comes bundled with a 5 year service package with 2+3 years extended warranty and 2+3 years road side assistance.

In the months to come Audi expected to roll out a few more cars including an electric car named e-Tron in India.