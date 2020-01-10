Industry

Gem and jewellery exports dip 2% in Dec.

more-in

Industry seeks budgetary sops

With the December 2019 gem and jewellery export and import numbers showing a decline, the industry has asked the government to intervene and has sought budgetary sops.

As per available data, the overall gross exports of gems and jewellery declined 1.89% to $2,435.93 million during December 2019 as compared to $2,482.96 million in December 2018.

The overall gross exports of the commodity declined by 5.30% to $27.69 billion during April to December 2019 as compared to $29.23 billion during the same period last year. The overall gross import of gems and jewellery in April to December 2019 showed a decline of 6.52% to $18.68 billion from $19.98 billion registered during April to December 2018. The overall gross import of rough diamonds in April to December 2019 showed a decline of 15.86% to $10.16 billion from $12.07 billion registered during April to December 2018.

“We hope the government is watching the tumble in our export numbers and would [heed] our long standing requests on duty reduction on gold, platinum and diamonds. Ease of doing business on customs issues, resolution of GST input credit challenge and introduction of a new progressive SEZ policy are some of our suggestions,” Colin Shah, vice chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 9:44:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/gem-and-jewellery-exports-dip-2-in-dec/article30537046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY