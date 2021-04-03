Industry

‘Gas firms hurt by low prices fixed by govt.’

Natural gas production remains a loss-making proposition for most fields for the Indian upstream producers as government-dictated gas price remains at its lowest level, rating agency ICRA has said.

The domestic gas price notified at $1.79 per million British thermal unit for the six months beginning April 1 remains the lowest since the institution of the modified Rangarajan formula.

Also, the ceiling on price for gas produced from deep-water, ultra deep-water, high-temperature and high-pressure fields has been fixed at $3.62 per million Btu for April-September 2021-22 which is 10.8% lower than the ceiling for October-March 2020-21.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 10:38:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/gas-firms-hurt-by-low-pricesfixed-by-govt/article34233699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY