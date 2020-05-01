Garment and made-up exporters to get ROSL arrears

Garment and made-up exporters who have Rebate of State Levies (ROSL) Scheme arrears will receive it in the form of scrips, according to a Department of Revenue communication.

The ROSL Scheme, which reimburses the State levies that garment and made-up exports incurred, was discontinued on March 7 last year and replaced with the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies scheme.

In order to clear pending claims under the ROSL scheme, ₹464.13 crore has been allocated for issue of duty credit scrips by the DGFT to exporters who have pending claims, according to the communication.

The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council has welcomed the move, while pointing out that exporters were in need of funds now and that the scrips would provide relief.

They can use it for imports too, if needed, according to the Council.

‘Biggest challenge’

Apparel Export Promotion Council chairman A. Sakthivel said the apparel export sector has been asking for release of the ROSL arrears. The present crisis is the biggest challenge faced by the apparel export industry, he added. With Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani facilitating release of pending benefits, exporters will stand to benefit, he said.