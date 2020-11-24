GAIL proposes Kondapalli-Tirupati natural gas pipeline

State-owned GAIL is planning a 450-km pipeline from Kondapalli, near Vijayawada, to Tirupati for supplying natural gas to industries and city gas distribution projects.

Though the proposed infrastructure is for catering to consumers in Andhra Pradesh, the bi-directional pipeline, is expected to emerge as a crucial component of a larger natural gas pipeline network in the region, over time. Submitting an expression of interest for developing the pipeline to regulator PNGRB, the firm said the pipeline will originate from Kondapalli in KG Basin network in Andhra Pradesh and connect Amravathi, Narasaraopet, Podili and Tirupati.

On natural gas sources for the pipeline, GAIL said ONGC had indicated additional HPHT gas availability at Odalrevu and Mallavaram in KG Basin. It counted the R Series gas from RIL field as well as other natural gas pipelines such as East West Pipeline, IOC’s Ennore-Bengaluru pipeline and RLNG terminal in Ennore, besides gas from other interconnected pipelines as sources.

Pegging the potential gas demand en route at 4-5 MMSCMD, GAIL said the pipeline would have capacity of 4 MMSCMD. It has listed as potential customers industrial units, including those into steel, IFFCO-Kisan SEZ and a fertiliser plant proposed by a Kribhco joint venture in Nellore, an auto component firm in Tirupati; and CGD and PNG projects in Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna Geographical Areas.

Following the EOI submission, PNGRB has announced commencement of the public consultation process.