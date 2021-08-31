Future-RIL: Amazon flags Supreme Court’s ruling to SEBI

NEW DELHI

31 August 2021 03:06 IST

It asks bourses to cancel nod for deal

Amazon has written to SEBI requesting the regulator to direct stock exchanges to withdraw the ‘Observation Letters’ that were issued related to the proposed ₹24,713-crore Future-Reliance deal.

The U.S. e-commerce giant has also urged SEBI to take necessary action to comply with the recent Supreme Court judgment related to the deal.

“In light of the directions contained in the Enforcement Judgment, and the EA Order whose validity has been affirmed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, Amazon requests you to take all such action as is necessary to comply with the Supreme Court Judgment, and to further ensure that no communications subsist or emanate which are at variance with the Supreme Court Judgment,” Amazon wrote in a letter dated August 17, referring to the SC ruling on the order of the Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator (EA). In January, SEBI had cleared the deal with riders.

Advertising

Advertising