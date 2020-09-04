Future Retail logs Q4 loss of ₹477.6 crore

NEW DELHI:

04 September 2020 22:40 IST

The company, which owns brands like Big Bazaar, fbb, Foodhall, Easyday and Nilgiris, had posted a net profit of ₹199.3 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Future Retail Limited (FRL) reported a consolidated net loss of ₹477.6 crore for the quarter ended March.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries recently acquired Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses for ₹24,713 crore. FRL’s revenue from operations was down 17.8% to ₹4,492.4 crore against ₹5,462.2 crore. Total expenses were ₹5,006.5 crore, down 5%. For the fiscal year 2019-20, FRL’s net profit was down 98.4% to ₹11.3 crore. Revenue from operation was flat at ₹20,331.7 crore.