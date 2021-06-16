Fuel demand revives in June over May

New Delhi

16 June 2021 22:57 IST

India’s fuel demand rebounded in the first half of June as easing of lockdowns helped sales but the consumption was still lower compared to last year.

While petrol sales rose by 13% during June 1-15 over the same period of last month, diesel consumption was up 12%, according to state fuel retailers. This is the first monthly increase since March. Fuel demand had recovered to near-normal levels in March before the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 led to the reimposition of lockdowns in different States, stalling mobility and muting economic activity. Consumption in May slumped to its lowest since August 2020.

