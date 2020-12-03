FreshToHome expands its fresh delivery services in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune

Bengaluru

FreshToHome, an integrated online fresh fish and meat delivery brand has expanded its daily delivery service, FTH Daily, which specialises in delivering milk (55 varieties), groceries, fruits, vegetables, and daily essentials, in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.

FTH Daily offers grocery and staples, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, bakery, and a variety of other food products. It handles close to a million free home deliveries every month at the golden hour: before 7:30 am.

Shan Kadavil, Co-founder and CEO, FTH Daily said, “FreshToHome has launched FTH Daily to ease the lives of millions of consumers with their daily essential needs. We aim to become our customers’ daily nutrition partner, catering to their food needs at competitive prices. Our free delivery platform allows our customers to order only what they want daily thereby preserving nutrition intact”.

To expand its presence in India and abroad, FreshToHome had recently raised $121 million in Series C funding in India. The company is currently finalising its expansion plans for other metro cities.