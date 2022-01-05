‘Foxconn plant unlikely to reopen until Jan. 7’

CHENNAI

05 January 2022 05:00 IST

Unit was shut after workers’ protest

Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn is unlikely to reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India until January 7, a senior government official familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in Tamil Nadu, was closed on December 18, following protests after 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

The company, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, had told the Tamil Nadu State government it was working to address Apple’s concerns over workers’ living conditions, the official said.

Advertising

Advertising

“Foxconn is still working with Apple to ensure compliance,which they expect to take up to two days. Bringing back workers could also more than a day,” the official said, adding that the State government had cleared restarting the plant for production.

Foxconn and Apple officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.