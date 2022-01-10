Industry

Foxconn India's Sriperumbudur plant to reopen on January 12

The entrance of Foxconn India unit closed at Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district. File   | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI. RAJ

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn will reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India on January 12, government officials and a legislator in the region where the plant is located told Reuters.

The Foxconn plant, located in the State of Tamil Nadu, was closed on December 18 following protests over 250 of its workers being treated for food poisoning. Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet required standards.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.


