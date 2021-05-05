Foxconn, Dell apply for PLI under IT hardware

NEW DELHI

05 May 2021 00:17 IST

Output may be worth ₹1.6 lakh crore

Apple’s contract manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron, computer firm Dell and domestic company Lava are among the 19 companies that have applied for investments under the production-linked incentive scheme for IT hardware manufacturing, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

According to the Ministry, the scheme is expected to lead to total production worth about ₹1.6 lakh crore.

Out of the total production, IT hardware companies have proposed production worth more than ₹1.35 lakh crore, and domestic companies have proposed production to the tune of more than ₹25,000 crore, Meity said in a statement.

“The electronics hardware manufacturing companies that have applied under category IT hardware companies are Dell, ICT (Wistron), Flextronics, Rising Stars Hi-Tech (Foxconn) and Lava,” Meity said. Fourteen other companies have also filed applications.