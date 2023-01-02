NMDC raises prices of iron ore lump by ₹200 per tonne for and for fines by ₹500

January 02, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mining major NMDC has increased the price of iron ore lump by ₹200 a tonne and that of fines by ₹500 for the same quantity with effect from January 1.

The new price is ₹4,300 for lump ore and ₹3,410 for fines, India’s largest iron ore producer said in a filing with the stock exchange on Monday. During the previous revision on November 30 it had increased prices by ₹300 each respectively, per tonne.

As iron ore is a key raw material in steel production, any change in its price is a reflection on the demand for the end products. NMDC shares rose 2.4% to ₹126.05 apiece on the BSE.

In another filing, the public sector enterprise said iron ore production in December at 3.61 million tonne (MT) was lower compared with 3.95 MT in the same period last fiscal. Sales last month were also comparatively lower at 3.32 MT (3.4 MT).

For the nine months ended December, production stood at 26.93 MT as against 28.32 MT in the year-earlier period. Sales were at 25.80 MT (28.36 MT).