Industry

Food-unit bills to carry FSSAI licence details

Food safety regulator FSSAI has mandated food business operators to mention FSSAI licence or registration number on cash receipts or purchase invoice with effect from October 1.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a latest order in this regard.

Since complaints remain unresolved due to lack of specific information, this move will help consumers who can lodge an online complaint against a particular food business using the FSSAI number, it said.

“Licensing and registration authorities are directed ensure its implementation mandatorily with effect from October 2, 2021,” the FSSAI said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2021 12:20:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/food-unit-bills-to-carry-fssai-licence-details/article34784215.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY