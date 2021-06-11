Food-unit bills to carry FSSAI licence details

Food safety regulator FSSAI has mandated food business operators to mention FSSAI licence or registration number on cash receipts or purchase invoice with effect from October 1.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a latest order in this regard.

Since complaints remain unresolved due to lack of specific information, this move will help consumers who can lodge an online complaint against a particular food business using the FSSAI number, it said.

“Licensing and registration authorities are directed ensure its implementation mandatorily with effect from October 2, 2021,” the FSSAI said.