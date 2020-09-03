Industry

FM to meet heads of banks, NBFCs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with heads of banks and NBFCs on Thursday for the smooth and speedy implementation of the one-time debt recast for resolution of COVID-19-related stress in bank loans.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month permitted a one-time restructuring of both corporate and retail loans without getting classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).

Banks are in the process of getting a board-approved restructuring framework in line with the framework and eligibility defined by the RBI.

