Floor prices for data are critical: COAI

NEW DELHI:

03 August 2021 22:47 IST

The association said floor prices needed to be fixed for data only for an interim period, say two years, and that voice calls could be excluded.

Industry association COAI on Tuesday contended that fixing floor prices was ‘absolutely critical’ and the need of the hour, given the ‘major financial stress’ in the telecom industry.

The association said floor prices needed to be fixed for data only for an interim period, say two years, and that voice calls could be excluded.

Advertising

Advertising

“Telcos have incurred losses because of the downward pricing trend of data tariffs... revenue generation is now essential,” S.P. Kochhar, director-general of Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI), said in a statement.