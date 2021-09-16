Flipkart to onboard 1.2 lakh new sellers, MSMEs by December

`New entrants can potentially create over 4 lakh jobs'

Flipkart said it would onboard 1.2 lakh new sellers and medium, small and micro enterprises on its platform by December this year and these new entrants would potentially create over 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the country.

With the new addition, the e-tailor would have over 4.2 lakh sellers and MSMEs by end of 2021, up from 3.75 lakh currently.

Most of these new sellers and MSMEs would come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets including Agra, Indore, Jaipur, Panipat, Rajkot and Surat, said the company in a statement on Thursday.

Flipkart has already onboarded around 75,000 sellers on its platform over the last few months ahead of the festive season, it said.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said, “This festive season, MSMEs and seller ecosystems across the country have come forth even more resilient and rejuvenated to offer a wide selection of products on our platform. Every small business, MSME, women-entrepreneur, artisan, weaver or handicraft marker is an active participant in the upcoming festive season. Our partnership with Kiranas is also growing rapidly as part of our last-mile delivery programme.”