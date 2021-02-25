Flipkart to add 25,000 EVs to its delivery fleet by 2030

A day after e-tailer Amazon tied up with Mahindra Electric to deploy 10,000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet for India by 2025, its arch-rival Flipkart said it would introduce more than 25,000 EVs in its supply chain to achieve 100% transition to e-mobility by 2030.
Flipkart’s last-mile delivery electric fleet would include 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and 4-wheeler vehicles designed and assembled in India. As a precursor to this green move, the company has partnered with electric vehicle manufacturers such as Hero Electric, Mahindra Electric and Piaggio.
The home-grown e-tailer has already started piloting and deploying 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler electric vehicles in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune for delivery, as per the company.
“This is in line with Flipkart’s public commitment to transition to electric vehicles across its city logistics fleet and help set up charging infrastructure around delivery hubs and offices to fast track the adoption of EVs in India,” it said in a release.
Flipkart’s new fleet would include the Nyx series scoters from Hero Electric, Treo Zor 3-wheeler from Mahindra Electric and Ape’ E Xtra FX (3W) from Piaggio.
