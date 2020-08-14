Flipkart says 54% growth in sellers on its Marketplace during Independence Day sale

Sellers on the Flipkart Marketplace platform witnessed significant business growth in the company’s recently concluded five-day Independence Day Sale from August 6-10, said Flipkart.
During this period, the Flipkart marketplace platform recorded a 54% increase in transacting sellers compared to last year. "The Independence Day Sale event saw participation from sellers primarily from Tier 2 cities and beyond," a statement said.
During lockdown, the company has onboarded almost 8,000 sellers to its online marketplace, with more than 70% of them coming from smaller towns. Flipkart is supplementing its onboarding efforts with free business incubation support for new sellers for the first 60 days. This includes equipping sellers with insights in matters of product support, advertising, and speed.
The marketplace saw a maximum participation of sellers from New Delhi, followed by Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Agra. Subsequently, cities such as Dharuhera, Datia, Harapanahalli, Cachar, Motihari, Purnia, Tezpur, Sibsagar, Dholpur and Etawah became the new cities that saw the highest number of seller participation, according to Flipkart.
