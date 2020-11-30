Flipkart readies for wedding furniture sales

Bengaluru

30 November 2020 14:16 IST

E-tailer Flipkart said it noticed a spurt in furniture searches during the October-November period as against the same period last year.

The company saw an increase by 1.5-2 times in search of furniture items across verticals during the past few months compared to the same period last year, it said on Monday.

“While this trend is visible across cities, tier-III cities are witnessing over 2x jump in searches over last year, in continuation of a trend seen post-COVID as an increasing number of consumers from smaller cities shop online,” said Nishant Gupta, Senior Director, Furniture and BGMH, Flipkart.

To meet this growing demand, the company has onboarded over 10,000 sellers to make various types of furniture available during the upcoming wedding season, it said.