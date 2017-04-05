Flipkart may steal a deal on Snapdeal

Flipkart is the frontrunner to acquire smaller rival Snapdeal and a deal is likely to be sealed within a month’s time, according to people aware of the developments.

Softbank, a major shareholder in Snapdeal, is tweaking its proposals to resolve an impasse over valuations with other key co-investors Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, said one of the persons, who did not wish to be identified.

At a meeting on Tuesday of the board of Jasper Infotech Pvt. Ltd., which owns Snapdeal, the company’s directors were unable to reach a consensus on the terms and conditions of the proposed sale.

‘New proposal’

“A new proposal with tweaks is being prepared by Softbank and would be sent to the board in the next few days,” the person said.

The source added that the three investors had moved closer to resolving the issues that came up at the board meeting and everything was likely to be finalised within a few weeks to a month.

Snapdeal has been struggling in recent months.

Founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal had in a February e-mail to employees said they had decided to take a 100% pay cut after acknowledging that they made an error in the execution strategy by diversifying without getting the foundation right.

They also said at the time that the company would be downsizing — by laying off many employees — as part of its attempts to turn profitable. The e-mail did not specify the number of jobs that would be cut.

Possible buyers

While there has been market speculation that Snapdeal could be sold either to Flipkart or Paytm, another person said Flipkart was the frontrunner for acquiring the third-largest e-commerce platform in the country.

Paytm is backed by China’s Alibaba, which is also a shareholder in Snapdeal.

While Snapdeal was valued at about $6.5 billion in its last funding round in February 2016, a source said the valuation had taken a beating since then and that the sale to Flipkart could value the e-commerce marketplace at as low as a sixth of that figure.

Japan’s Softbank Group, which invested $627 million in Snapdeal’s parent in October 2014, announced last November a substantial write down of its Indian investments, mainly in the e-commerce firm and cab aggregator Ola.

Keen on a sale

Softbank is very keen for a sale to go through and is mulling possible ways to expedite the process of selling Snapdeal, one of the persons in the know of the developments said.

Softbank was said to be pegging Snapdeal’s valuation at less than $1 billion, which was not acceptable to Kalaari Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, the source said.