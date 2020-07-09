Flipkart Group invests ₹260 crore in Arvind Youth Brands

Flipkart Group has invested ₹260 crore to acquire a significant minority stake in Arvind Youth Brands, a subsidiary of Arvind Fashions Ltd (AFL).

Flipkart Group is part of Walmart comprises Flipkart, Myntra and PhonePe.

Arvind Youth Brands owns the Flying Machine brand. An iconic Indian brand with a 40-year legacy, Flying Machine has been retailing on the Flipkart Group platforms of Flipkart and Myntra for more than six years.

Through this investment, Flipkart Group and Arvind Fashions will work collaboratively to identify opportunities and synergies to innovate and develop products with strong value propositions at attractive price points, the companies said in a joint statement.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “Through this investment, we look forward to partnering with the team at Arvind Youth Brands to continue to grow the market for its portfolio of products and enhance the strong brand equity that has been built over the last few decades.”

J. Suresh, MD and CEO Arvind Fashions, said, “The partnership with the Flipkart Group will help us accelerate our online growth strategy as we focus our efforts on developing an omni-channel retail approach for Arvind Youth Brands and Flying Machine.

“Given the strong existing relationship with the Flipkart Group, and their presence in online fashion, it was an obvious choice for us to enter into this engagement through which Flipkart and Myntra will be our preferred online partner for the Flying Machine brand, while we continue to grow our offline sales through channels like exclusive brand stores, department stores and multi-brand stores,” he added.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions.