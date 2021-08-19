Flipkart expects quantum growth in its wholesale business

To have presence in 2,700 Indian cities

E-commerce adoption by kiranas on Flipkart Wholesale, a digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, is expected to grow 180% in the second half of calendar 2021, as against the corresponding period last year, said Flipkart on Thursday.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head of Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Despite challenges induced by the pandemic, we have seen a strong response from kiranas who are now realising the benefits of digitisation and warming up to e-commerce as the go-to means of purchase.''

The e-tailor also said it has plans to more than triple the geographical footprint of its wholesale business by offering services in 2,700 cities across the country.

Launched in September 2020, Flipkart Wholesale has been witnessing strong growth spearheaded by the adoption of e-commerce by retailers and kiranas, Flipkart said in a statement.