Flipkart expands grocery services to over 50 cities

Flipkart expanded its grocery services to more than 50 cities across the country to ensure quick deliveries and seamless shopping experiences, it said on Tuesday.
“The expansion has brought the convenience of Flipkart’s grocery service to users of metro cities such as Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad. We have also expanded services to Mysore, Kanpur, Warangal, Allahabad, Aligarh, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Vadodara, Vellore, Tirupati and Daman, among others, through a satellite-expansion marketplace model,'' said the company.
According to Flipkart, the pandemic has led to millions of people turning to e-commerce for convenience and this further led to a sharp growth in consumer demand for e-grocery, not only in metros but also in tier 2 cities and beyond.
Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President - Grocery, General Merchandise and Furniture, Flipkart, said, “Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories, with the increase in demand for quality food and household supplies from users. We have witnessed increased demand for groceries from tier 2 cities in the past year, fuelled by customers increasing preference for contactless shopping, from the comforts of their home. It is a trend that we think will continue and will set the course of e-grocery space in India.”
