Flipkart acquires AR firm Scapic to enhance user experience

17 November 2020 11:53 IST

Flipkart has been focusing on enhancing consumer experiences through several investments, including strengthening technology capabilities, it said in a statement

The Flipkart Group on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Scapic, an augmented reality (AR) company, to enhance its immersive shopping experience capabilities. Scapic is a cloud-based platform which enables creation and publishing of AR and 3D content, for clients across e-commerce and marketing, a Flipkart statement said.

“With the pandemic bringing about a change in consumer behaviour and an increase in online adoption, Flipkart has been focusing on enhancing consumer experiences through several investments, including strengthening technology capabilities,” the statement added.

“In addition to providing local language interfaces on its platform for consumers across the country, the company also recognises the Indian consumers' preference for experiences that replicate the tangible shopping process,” it said.

Through the acquisition, the Flipkart Group will acquire a 100% stake in the company and absorb the team of developers and designers, it added. “This team will work towards accelerating the company’s efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform,” it said.

Speaking on the investment, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “This year has accelerated online adoption - be it education, communication or shopping, as people prioritise health and safety. As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are making our platform easier to navigate”.