Flipkart Big Billion Days from October 7 to 12

Bengaluru

21 September 2021 13:48 IST

This year Flipkart’s Big Billion Days would bring forth several new opportunities for homegrown brands, sellers and customers from metros to Tier 2 cities and beyond

Flipkart will hold the 8th edition of its annual sale event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), between October 7 and 12.

This year, the 6-day event would bring forth several new opportunities for homegrown brands, sellers and customers from metros to Tier 2 cities and beyond, said the company.

TBBD would also feature a host of new launches, games, interactive videos, live streams and rewards, it said.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group said, “In collaboration with our ecosystem partners, we’ve worked towards creating opportunities that revitalise consumer sentiment in these challenging times. The country has greatly embraced e-commerce over the past year and a half.”