ADVERTISEMENT

Flex says cooperating with Income Tax Department

September 28, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - CHENNAI: 

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax department conducted searches in the Flextronics Technologies India campus in Kandhan Chavadi, near Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

Electronic components manufacturer Flex confirmed that officials from the Income Tax Department visited its premises and said the company is cooperating with the agency and providing the information sought for.

We have a long history of conducting business in India in a legal and ethical manner and will continue to do so. At this time, we are unable to comment further, Flex said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted a limited survey on the premises of Flex in Chennai, as a part of an inquiry.  No further details were available.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Flex is a supplier to Apple. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US